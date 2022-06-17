CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who stole a woman’s purse from her car.

Police say the burglary happened at around 6:50 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the YMCA on Hillcrest Drive.

A man was reportedly in a black Chevrolet Equinox with a Connecticut tag. The tag was reported stolen and does not belong to that vehicle. The suspect parked next to the victim’s vehicle, broke the back passenger side window and stole her purse that was in the back seat, according to police.

(Source: Clarksville Police Department)

(Source: Clarksville Police Department)

(Source: Clarksville Police Department)

(Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wimmer at 931-648-0656 ext. 5527. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.