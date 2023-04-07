CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that happened Saturday, April 1.

Police said officers received a call at around 6:40 p.m. regarding a sexual assault that happened on 101st Airborne Division Parkway near Whitfield Road.

The suspect is a white man believed to be in his late 40s to early 50s with salt and pepper hair but balding, a gray goatee, and an average build, according to police.

Suspect’s Jeep (Source: Clarksville Police Department) Suspect’s Jeep (Source: Clarksville Police Department) Suspect’s Jeep (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2007-2018 dark grey/black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective William King at 931-648-0565 ext. 5280.