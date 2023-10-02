CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly burglarized two businesses last month.

Police said at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, a man broke into Kraft Street Muffler and Larry’s Nursery.

Security cameras captured an image of the suspect, but police did not say what was stolen from the businesses.

Clarksville burglary suspect (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dilsaver at 931-648-0656 ext. 5225. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.