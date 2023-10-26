MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on several charges, including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff’s office said Jacoryvis Osborne also faces charges of theft of property and felony evading arrest.

Osborne is also a suspect in several vehicle thefts in the Guthrie, Kentucky, area. Charges related to those alleged crimes are pending, according to investigators.

Authorities said Osborne is known to frequent the Summit Heights and South Guthrie areas.

He is considered dangerous, potentially armed, and may use fake names or aliases to avoid being caught, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Osborne’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Investigator Knotts at 931-648-5764. Tips can also be submitted here or via the MoCoInfo mobile app.