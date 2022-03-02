CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found shot multiple times outside of a Walmart late Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, officers responded to a shooting in progress call at the Walmart on 1680 Ft. Campbell Blvd. Once on scene, officers located a white male at the entrance of the Walmart who had been shot multiple times.

According to Clarksville police, the male was transported to Tennova Hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Detectives are actively investigating this incident as a homicide.

A suspect has been taken into custody, and Clarksville police say no other suspects remain at large. The victim’s identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Goble at 931-648-0656 or submit a tip here.

No other information was immediately released.