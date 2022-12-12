CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been taken into custody following a domestic shooting in Clarksville.

It happened at a home on Cinderella Lane around 9:40 a.m. Monday.

Police were originally called to the scene for the reports of a shooting. Once there, officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

The victim was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His status is unknown at this time.

Clarksville police did take a 17-year-old into custody in connection with the shooting.

No other information was made immediately available.

This is an ongoing investigation.