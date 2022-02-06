CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died after being hit by a car in Clarksville Sunday evening.

Clarksville police say the crash happened on Kennedy Lane near the Travelodge by Wyndham at around 7 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man who had been bit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kennedy Lane is currently shut down and police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

The man’s name has not been released, nor has any information on the vehicle that struck him.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call Investigator Burton with the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5665.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.