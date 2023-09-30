CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating an overnight shooting that left at least one man injured outside a bar on North Riverside Drive.

Officers with the Clarksville Police Department were sent to the parking lot of N’Quire Bar and Lounge on North Riverside Drive just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 after receiving reports of a shooting that had already occurred.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Authorities reported one man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Tennova Healthcare by Montogomery County EMS. His condition remains unknown, according to Clarksville police.

At the scene, witnesses told law enforcement that several vehicles left the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting. A description of the vehicles was not immediately provided.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are working alongside the Clarksville Police Department to collect any evidence related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about shooting is asked call 911 or Detective Heath at 931-648-0656.