CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Manning Drive Thursday morning.

Police say at 11:49 a.m. officers received a call about someone who had been shot and lying on the ground. Offices arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot; he was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Another shooting happened Thursday morning at around 11:34 a.m. on Wallace Boulevard, but police are not sure if the two shootings are related. No injuries were reported in the Wallace Boulevard shooting.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call 911. To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or click here to submit an anonymous tip.