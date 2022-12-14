CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 64-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Montgomery County.

Clarksville police originally responded to a home on Chapel Street for reports of a shooting just before 11 a.m.

Once at the scene, authorities found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is said to be in stable condition.

Police say it was determined that the shooting was a domestic-related incident and that the suspect — 64-year-old Randal Stewart — fled the scene.

Stewart was taken into custody in Fairview just after 12:30 p.m.

Police say this is still an active investigation.

No further information was immediately available.