CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than six months after a deadly crash occurred on Madison Street, a Clarksville man was booked into jail for vehicular homicide.

The Clarksville Police Department said it responded to a two-vehicle collision along Madison Street, near 10th Street, shortly after 12:30 p.m. on May 4.

According to officials, 40-year-old Gary Heitzenrater and 56-year-old Mark Norman, both from Clarksville, were driving the vehicles involved in the crash. Norman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) reportedly processed the scene of the incident, which has remained under investigation.

Gary Heitzenrater (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Earlier this month, police said FACT Investigator Creighton presented evidence from the case to the Montgomery County Grand Jury. As a result, an indictment was handed down for vehicular homicide.

According to authorities, Heitzenrater was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Thursday, Nov. 16 with a $90,000 bond.

Since this case is pending prosecution, officials did not share any other information about the crash or the arrest.