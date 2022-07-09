CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after a car chase that crossed the Kentucky state line on Saturday ended on Highway 41A east of Clarksville.

According to our news partners at ClarksvilleNow.com, the incident began at around 9 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle was stolen off of McClardy Road in North Clarksville.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the Oak Grove Police Department spotted the vehicle, described as a maroon SUV, and initiated a pursuit along the state line.

The pursuit went down Oakland Road onto Merriweather Road in Clarksville, where Oak Grove police officers ended the pursuit.

The SUV passed a Montgomery County deputy on Trough Springs Road where deputies then resumed the pursuit. Spike strips were deployed on Highway 41A near the Thirsty Goat restaurant, popping the SUV’s tires.

Despite this, the SUV kept driving onto Bagwell Road on the rims, reaching speeds at about 20 to 40 mph. The deputies then forced the SUV off the road and took the suspect into custody.

Deputies say the suspect is the 53-year-old son of the SUV’s owner. Deputies also found small amount of crack and marijuana in the SUV.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was also called in to help.