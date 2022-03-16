CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation is underway in Clarksville after an incident Tuesday night.

According to Clarksville Police, around 9:40 p.m. officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive. When police arrived, they said they found a man inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound.

Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Team also responded to the scene.

Currently, it is unclear what condition the man is in.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Kilby, 931-648-0656, ext. 5651. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931-645-8477, or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.