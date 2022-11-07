CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the side in an area neighborhood Monday.

Police received a 911 call at 12:45 p.m. regarding a shooting in the area of Wild Fern Lane, according to a CPD news release. One person was flown to a Nashville hospital after being shot in the side. His condition was unknown Monday afternoon.

According to the CPD, the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. Detectives and members of the Crime Scene Unit were still processing the scene at 3 p.m. Motorists were asked to find an alternate route.

No other information was released. Police are asking residents in the area of Wild Fern Lane, Tobacco Road and Sandburg Drive to review their security cameras for any activity between 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m.

The victim was driving a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee before he was shot, according to police. Anyone with a video that shows a similar vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call Detective Steinlage at 931-648-0656, ext. 5472.

Callers can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a cash reward, by contacting the Clarksville Montgomery Crime Stoppers tipline at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at P3tips.com/591.