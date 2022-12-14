MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been taken into custody after being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at a Montgomery County home and leading authorities on a pursuit.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an early morning 911 call about a home invasion in the 1300 block of Mountain Way.

However, when deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect — later identified by officials as 31-year-old Cornel Oliver — drove away.

According to statements from the home’s occupants, Oliver had forced his way into the residence and assaulted them.

Deputies said they pursued the suspect vehicle until it crashed on Revere Road, but Oliver ran off into the surrounding area.

The sheriff’s office said members of the Clarksville Police Department responded to the area and helped deputies establish a perimeter.

In addition, deputies reportedly recovered a loaded handgun in Oliver’s vehicle following the crash.

Authorities said Oliver was eventually tracked down and taken into custody without further incident thanks to a GPS ankle monitor Oliver was required to wear by a bonding company.

“Thanks to the quick response and good communication between responding Deputies, CPD officers, and local 911 bonding company, the victim in this case was rendered safe and Oliver was taken into custody,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson.

Fuson said this incident was not the first time Oliver ended up “in trouble with the law,” adding that Oliver was out on a $200,000 bond — reduced from $500,000 — for first-degree murder, as well as several other felonies in Clarksville.

According to officials, Oliver was cleared by EMS at the scene and booked into the Montgomery County Jail under a $250,000 bond for the following charges:

Aggravated assault

Especially aggravated burglary

Evading arrest

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

False imprisonment

“We plan to charge Oliver most appropriately for his poor decisions here tonight and ensure that he remains behind bars until his trial date,” Fuson stated. “We DO NOT need criminals like this roaming our streets contemplating their next criminal act. Our citizens deserve much better than that.”

No additional information has been released about this active and pending case, which authorities determined was an isolated incident in which the victim was Oliver’s ex-girlfriend.