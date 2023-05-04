CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died following a crash in Clarksville Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Madison Street near the intersection of 10th Street and involved two vehicles.

Just before 6 p.m., police confirmed the driver of one of the vehicles involved died from his injuries.

Madison Street was shut down between 10th and 12th streets while authorities investigated the crash.

The roadway has since reopened.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call Investigator Creighton at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5367.