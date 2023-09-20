CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured.

Police said the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday at Grand View Apartments, located in the 300 block of S. Lancaster Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Tennova Healthcare in critical condition, according to investigators.

Witnesses told officers a dark-colored vehicle with tinted windows drove away from the scene and detectives said they do not believe the suspect(s) are in the immediate area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

No other information was released.