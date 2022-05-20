CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man has been convicted of homicide stemming from a deadly shooting in 2018.

Clarksville police say on May 23, 2018, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Mitchell Street. The victim, 36-year-old Tanesha Hardy, was the passenger in a back seat of a car when she was shot and killed.

The investigation led detectives to the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Timothy Ogburn.

On Wednesday, Ogburn was found guilty of first degree premeditated murder of Hardy. Ogburn was also convicted on two counts of attempted first degree murder for the other occupants of the car Hardy was in at the time of the shooting, and two counts of using a firearm during a felony.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 5 and faces life in prison.