CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One week after a teenage driver was shot at a busy Clarksville intersection, authorities arrested a man for murder charges.

The shooting was reported just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive, leaving several residents stunned as the neighborhood went into lockdown.

The Clarksville Police Department said the 17-year-old boy driving a red Dodge Charger was shot during the incident, but his death wasn’t announced until Tuesday, Sept. 12.

There was also a 17-year-old female passenger in the Charger at the time of the shooting, but she was not injured, according to officials.

Detectives said they have worked relentlessly, following leads in the fatal shooting investigation, which led to the identification of 26-year-old Quantavious Golliday as a suspect.

Quantavious Golliday (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

According to authorities, Golliday has a violent criminal history, has previous convictions of aggravated assault and Schedule II drugs in 2017, and is well-known to law enforcement. Not only was he arrested for a probation violation warrant on Tuesday, Sept. 5, but he allegedly has other charges pending in Montgomery County Circuit Court and General Sessions Court.

Officials said Clarksville detectives and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents arrested Golliday for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at a business on Providence Boulevard.

In addition, Golliday has reportedly been charged with possession of a firearm as a felon; possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony; prohibited weapons (brass knuckles); and manufacturing, delivery, and sale of a controlled substance. Police said Golliday had several different narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

Authorities said other charges are pending in connection with this ongoing shooting investigation.

If you have any information about or additional video footage of the incident, you are asked to contact Detective Goble at 931-648-0656, ext. 5323. If you want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online.