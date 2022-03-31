CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a Walgreens was robbed on Monday.

Police say at around 4 a.m. two people went into the Walgreens located in the 1900 block of Madison Street. One of the suspects was wearing a red hoodie and jumped over the pharmacy counter while pointing an object at the clerk, which she thought was a weapon.

The suspect grabbed narcotics and cash before running to the getaway vehicle being driven by a third person. The suspects and vehicle had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

A short time later, police found the vehicle driving on Tomkins Lane. Officers initiated a stop and found only the driver, identified as 31-year-old Jabarrie Palmer of Memphis, in the car. Palmer was taken into custody and the narcotics and cash were recovered from the vehicle.

Jabarrie Palmer (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Police say they are still searching for the two other suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call Detective Bradley at 931-648-0656 ext. 5159. To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit a tip.