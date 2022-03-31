CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a Walgreens was robbed on Monday.
Police say at around 4 a.m. two people went into the Walgreens located in the 1900 block of Madison Street. One of the suspects was wearing a red hoodie and jumped over the pharmacy counter while pointing an object at the clerk, which she thought was a weapon.
The suspect grabbed narcotics and cash before running to the getaway vehicle being driven by a third person. The suspects and vehicle had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived.
A short time later, police found the vehicle driving on Tomkins Lane. Officers initiated a stop and found only the driver, identified as 31-year-old Jabarrie Palmer of Memphis, in the car. Palmer was taken into custody and the narcotics and cash were recovered from the vehicle.
Police say they are still searching for the two other suspects.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call Detective Bradley at 931-648-0656 ext. 5159. To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit a tip.