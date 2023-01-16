CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville arrested a man accused of carjacking multiple people Monday afternoon.

Clarksville police said officers responded to the area of Cheshire Road just before 1:30 p.m. Monday after receiving a call about a carjacking. Police determined the suspect carjacked one victim, was unsuccessful at carjacking a second victim, but was successful at carjacking a third victim.

After a short pursuit, the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle just before 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Old Russellville Pike. He then ran from the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Stephean Kimble, was taken to Tennova Healthcare to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are charging Kimble with two counts of carjacking and one count of attempted carjacking.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Henry at 931-648-0656 ext. 5343. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.