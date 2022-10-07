CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in November of 2017 in Clarksville.

Clarksville police said on Nov. 20, 2017, officers responded to the 200 block of Mitchell Street just after 4 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found 28-year-old Rayquan Hudson lying on the front porch of his home after being shot. Hudson was initially taken to Tennova Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, officers served 26-year-old Shamar Blount an indictment for first degree felony murder and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail with a bond set at $325,000, according to police.

Khavell Williams was also charged with first degree felony murder and was served his indictment while being held in another state facility.

According to police, more arrests are expected in this case as it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Carlton at 931-648-0656 ext. 5172.