CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An anonymous tip to the Clarksville Police Department thwarted a possible act of terrorism this past weekend.

On Saturday at 11:12 a.m., police received a tip that Dandre Collier, 31, was “possibly a threat” to the Riverfest.

Shortly after, Collier’s picture and vehicle description were sent out to all officers working at the festival. At 12:40 p.m. an officer working at Riverfest spotted Collier and he was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop.

Authorities say Collier had threatened a shooting at the event. A gun was found inside his vehicle during his arrest, along with other controlled substances.

Collier is now facing the following charges:

Commission of act of terrorism

Felon possessing a firearm

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Manufacture, deliver, or selling of controlled substances (MDMA, cocaine and marijuana)

Stalking

Collier’s bond has been set at $181,500.