CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An anonymous tip to the Clarksville Police Department thwarted a possible act of terrorism this past weekend.
On Saturday at 11:12 a.m., police received a tip that Dandre Collier, 31, was “possibly a threat” to the Riverfest.
Shortly after, Collier’s picture and vehicle description were sent out to all officers working at the festival. At 12:40 p.m. an officer working at Riverfest spotted Collier and he was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop.
Authorities say Collier had threatened a shooting at the event. A gun was found inside his vehicle during his arrest, along with other controlled substances.
Collier is now facing the following charges:
- Commission of act of terrorism
- Felon possessing a firearm
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony
- Manufacture, deliver, or selling of controlled substances (MDMA, cocaine and marijuana)
- Stalking
Collier’s bond has been set at $181,500.