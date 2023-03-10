CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested in Clarksville for allegedly stealing a pickup truck.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Clarksville police said officers went to Kelsey Drive to serve an arrest warrant on 27-year-old Shaun Darnell, who was wanted for theft of a motor vehicle. When officers arrived, they saw Darnell in the tree line and took him into custody after he tried to run away.

Darnell has been charged for stealing a 1997 maroon GMC pickup truck stolen on Feb. 8 from the Sonic Drive-in located in the 100 block of Dover Crossing, as well as evading arrest, police said.

According to investigators, Darnell has been linked to an aggravated burglary that happened on Spruce Drive on Nov. 27, 2022. He has also been named as the suspect in several other ongoing investigations. Authorities will present evidence to the grand jury in the near future, seeking an indictment for those charges.

Darnell has a lengthy criminal history in Montgomery County, including convictions of burglary in 2017, burglary, theft, and evading arrest in 2020, and vehicle burglary and theft in 2021, according to police.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Hyatt at 931-648-0656, ext. 5685. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477. You can also click here to submit an anonymous tip.