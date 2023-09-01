CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for stealing a Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services ambulance from Tennova Healthcare Friday afternoon.

The Clarksville Police Department said officers received a call regarding the incident just after 1:30 p.m. Authorities pursued the stolen ambulance onto I-24 East before the ambulance hit a patrol car.

The ambulance came to a stop near mile marker 5.6 and the suspect was quickly taken into custody at around 1:40 p.m., according to officials.

No members of the public or any officers were injured, and neither was the suspect.

However, I-24 East is down to one lane while officers investigate. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.