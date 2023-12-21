CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 21 months after a teenage shooting victim was found dead inside a car, Clarksville authorities have made an arrest.

The Clarksville Police Department said it responded to a shooting in progress call in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive at approximately 9:40 p.m. on March 15, 2022.

When officers arrived, they said they found 19-year-old Naythan Nugent inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacori Steele (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

According to officials, the lead investigator identified 25-year-old Jacori Steele, of Clarksville, as a suspect in the ongoing investigation.

Evidence from the case was reportedly presented to the December 2023 Grand Jury, which indicted Steele on charges of first-degree felony murder.

Then, on Wednesday, Dec. 20, authorities said they responded to a property damage call in the 1800 block of Madison Street.

Officers said they verified that Steele, who was an occupant of the vehicle, had a warrant for his arrest. Even though Steele tried to run away, he was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

When Steele was arrested, police said they recovered a loaded gun that had been reported stolen from Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Due to his prior felony convictions, it’s illegal for Steele to possess any firearms.

According to officials, Steele was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, “Convicted Felon going armed,” and evading arrest. His bond has been set at $320,000.

No additional details have been released about this case, which is pending prosecution.