CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man out on bond was arrested again for stealing a car in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department said on Thursday at around 4:15 a.m., officers received a call that a car was stuck in someone’s backyard on Allenwood Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they found 21-year-old Ismail Green inside a 2004 Lincoln Navigator that had been reported stolen Tuesday.

Green ran away from officers, but was arrested a short time later and found with the keys to the Lincoln. Officers also searched the car and found a wallet that belonged to a woman on Keith Drive, one street over from where officers found the stolen car. The woman said her wallet was inside her car that was left unlocked, according to police.

Investigators said Green is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, vehicle burglary, and evading arrest.

Green was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle on Jan. 30 after a car was reported stolen on Jan. 14. In that incident, Green was released from jail on Feb. 14 after posting $10,000 bond.

According to police, in the last month there have been 34 vehicle burglary reports and 35 stolen vehicle reports made in Clarksville. Out of those vehicles, seven weapons have been reported stolen.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to remind the public to lock their vehicles, secure their valuables (including guns), and to never leave their keys or key fob inside their vehicles.