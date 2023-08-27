CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An overnight shooting at a Clarksville bar led to a man being airlifted to a Nashville hospital and police searching for a suspect.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. at Tippers located in the 1400 block of Tiny Town Road.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Clarksville police, officers were called to the bar to respond to reports of a fight that was in progress. Authorities reported during the alleged altercation, a man received a gunshot wound to the lower chest area.

The man was airlifted to Nashville to be treated for his injuries. His condition remains unknown, said police.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Clarksville Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or video footage of the shooting is asked to call Detective Clegg at (931) 648-0656.