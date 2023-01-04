CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man is wanted for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend on Christmas Eve.

While it started ten days ago, Clarksville police reported Wesley Scott has continued to harass and stalk the victim.

Wesley Scott (Courtesy of Clarksville Police)

According to the Clarksville Police Department, Scott was involved in an incident with his girlfriend during which he is accused of assaulting her and then forcing her to take him to another location.

Scott has continued to harassed the victim on social media and has allegedly driven by her house, according to authorities.

Warrants for aggravated assault and kidnapping have been issued for his arrest.

Clarksville police is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward. They also said if you see him to call 911 immediately.