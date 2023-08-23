CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Montgomery County school resource officer (SRO) seized a handgun during the search of a backpack at Kenwood High School in Clarksville Wednesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the SRO and a school administrator responded to an altercation involving three students. During the response, a backpack in possession of one of the students was searched on the suspicion of contraband.

A loaded handgun was found inside the backpack along with two loaded magazines, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were no threats made involving the weapon, directed toward the school, or any of the parties involved. The MCSO said this is an isolated situation and there are no additional school safety concerns related to this incident.

According to the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS):

Possession of a firearm is a zero-tolerance offense with a mandatory one-calendar-year expulsion and is a criminal offense per state law. Please take this opportunity to remind your children about the importance of immediately reporting any safety concern at school to a teacher, SRO, administrator, or other trusted adult, and of the serious consequences for carrying a weapon on school property.

“We take any threat against the safety of our schools very seriously. A loaded gun in a student’s backpack certainly qualifies as a threat to school safety,” said Sheriff John Fuson. “The Sheriff’s Office and the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System are currently evaluating technology that could or would have prevented this weapon from entering Kenwood High School. It is my desire to ensure that this technology is utilized in every CMCSS school building, as soon as practically possible. We will most definitely ensure that this student is appropriately charged for this while continuing to work hard to protect our schools and keep our students safe.”

SRO investigators are looking into this incident.

No additional information was immediately released.