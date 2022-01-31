CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Kenwood High School student faces several charges after a gun was recovered from his vehicle on school property Thursday afternoon.

According to Montgomery Sheriff’s Office, staff at Kenwood High School suspected that 18-year-old Deonta Deshawn Williams was in possession of marijuana which led to a search of his vehicle.

During the search, school resource officers discovered a firearm, magazine, 13 rounds of ammunition, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia inside the student’s vehicle.

Williams was charged with firearm possession during a dangerous felony, weapons on school property, simple possession, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Williams is being held at Montgomery County Jail on a $40,000 bond.