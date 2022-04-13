CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The assistant principal at Kenwood High School in Montgomery County has been charged with statutory rape.

According to the Montgomery County Jail booking report, Garry Chadwell was arrested and booked in the Montgomery County jail on Tuesday in connection with statutory rape charges regarding a victim between 13 and 18 years old.

Garry Chadwell (Courtesy: Montgomery County Jail)

In a statement, Clarksville Montogomery Schools reported it is aware of the arrest and Chadwell has since been placed on an alternative worksite as the investigation continues.

“The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) was made aware by the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) of an investigation involving a Kenwood High assistant principal Garry Chadwell on a criminal matter that took place off school system property. Chadwell was placed on alternative worksite, pending the outcome of the investigation and legal proceedings. He was hired by CMCSS in 2014 and has been an assistant principal at Kenwood High School since 2016.

Chadwell was released from the Montgomery County Jail on April 12 after he posted bond.

No additional information was immediately released.