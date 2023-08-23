CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the first time she is speaking after she came home to what would become an 11-hour standoff with Clarksville police.

Last week, police were called to her home on White Oak Drive after two brothers held her son hostage. The negotiations would end in a shootout, leaving the siblings dead and her son injured.

It’s also the first time News 2 got a glimpse at the aftermath left behind.

“It’s uninhabitable, unlivable; the biohazard people are supposed to come,” said Fawn Washington.

Looking at the aftermath, it’s hard to imagine what happened inside. Washington described what used to be her home, filled with at least “200” bullet holes.

“I gagged and walked out,” said Washington. “Some of my medicine, I won’t be able to get because it has blood all over it. I’m looking at my bedroom door, and I see nothing but bullet holes in there, at least 20-30. When I walked through that door, my closet has bigger bullet holes in it, just more bullet holes.”

The holes come as a result of the standoff, where police said two brothers, identified as Leonard and Brandon Green, barricaded themselves inside Washington’s apartment. Law enforcement said they were executing an arrest warrant for the two brothers, which led to a hostage situation and several hours of negotiations.

That hostage was Washington’s son.

“That day he called me and said, ‘Mama, I’m sorry. I love you. Goodbye,'” Washington remembered. “So, what do you say?”

For hours, she stood and watched as police tried to resolve the situation. Then she heard gunfire.

“Physically he’s getting better, still moving around…mentally, not so sure,” she said.

Just five days after the shootout, Washington said she came to find a notice to vacate letter, giving her family just three days to leave the apartment. The letter cites “behavior including involvement in a shootout with police.”

Washington and her son have set up a GoFundMe to help find a new home. In the meantime, they are staying at a hotel.