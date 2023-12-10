CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tornado tore through Montgomery County on Saturday, killing three people, sending more than 60 to the hospital, and prompting a State of Emergency and public curfew in Clarksville.

Based on the preliminary storm survey results from the National Weather Service (NWS), an EF-3 tornado touched down in Montgomery County on Saturday, Dec. 9 with 150 mph winds before the storm moved into Southern Kentucky.

Clarksville and Montgomery County officials confirmed two adults and one child died because of the tornado, but their identities have yet to be released. In addition, of the 62 patients who sought treatment at Clarksville and Fort Campbell medical facilities, nine were reportedly transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical but unstable condition.

As for damage, the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency announced on Sunday, Dec. 10 that Clarksville has 65 structures with minor damage, 339 with moderate damage, 271 with major damage that left them uninhabitable, and 91 that are totally destroyed. The vast majority of these structures are homes.

“It’s just demolished, and it’s a catastrophe,” Ronni Brooks said while assessing damage on Henry Place Boulevard.

“It just makes you think, ‘Why?'” Codey Bates said as he sat on a pile of furniture and debris.

“It’s very sad, and very emotional,” 13-year-old Yzabella said.

Yzabella told News 2 her home is still standing, so she wanted to help the other members of her community: “We went to the store to get waters and gloves and trash bags to help clean up.”

Similar acts of humanity are rippling across the city.

“To the community, we say we will be there to help until every last person gets the help they need,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said during a Sunday morning press conference with other officials from Montgomery County and Fort Campbell.

Pitts said it may be a couple of weeks until power is restored across the city. However, when it comes to rebuilding lives, neighbors told News 2 it will require much more time.

“Tragedy always strikes before, like, most important times, like the holidays coming up and, like, all I can think about is their families, like, the people that lost their lives,” Bates said.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) even decided to close all schools on Monday, Dec. 11 and Tuesday, Dec. 12 after the tornado outbreak. Families will be notified Monday about plans for the rest of the week, including plans for high school exams.

According to officials, a coordinated volunteer clean-up effort will begin Monday morning in the areas of Clarksville that sustained the most extensive damage from the tornado.

Volunteers are asked to gather at Mosaic Church on Garrettsburg Road starting at 8 a.m., but carpooling is encouraged for the sake of space at the church. From there, CMCSS buses will transport volunteers to a designated clean-up location, running on a two-hour rotation schedule.

“All volunteers will be asked to sign waivers for themselves and any minors that might be brought with them. Volunteers are asked to come dressed appropriately for working in potentially hazardous areas where there is extensive damage and debris. Work gloves and appropriate protective footwear are required,” Clarksville and Montgomery County officials explained. “Search and rescue efforts are complete. The recovery phase is underway. We appreciate your willingness to volunteer as we help our neighbors through this traumatic and historic event.”

If you would like to help the Clarksville and Montgomery County community through volunteer work, you’re asked to call 931-245-2988 for more information.