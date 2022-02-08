CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man from Iowa has been identified in a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Sunday in Clarksville.

According to Clarksville Police, Kevin LaChapelle, 46, of Iowa, was killed on Kennedy Lane near the Travelodge by Wyndham at around 7 p.m. Authorities said he was walking in the roadway and was hit by a passing motorist. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle will not face charges.

Officials are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Investigator Burton at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5665. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.