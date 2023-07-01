CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire investigators are seeking information from the public regarding a suspected arson that occurred Wednesday in a Clarksville neighborhood.

Clarksville Fire Rescue said the fire was reported Wednesday, June 28, just after 12:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Button Court.

Investigators say anyone with information should contact the TN Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 or Captain Neal Cherry at 931-645-7462.

An award of up to $5,000 may be paid for the information that leads to the identification of any person committing arson, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue.

No other information was immediately released.