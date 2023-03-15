CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Fire Rescue is turning to the community for information about an early morning house fire that took place over the weekend.

According to the department, crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in the 500 block of Sourwood Drive shortly after 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 12.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they reportedly discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house, as well as the roof.

However, by 5:30 a.m., officials said the blaze was under control.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire — even though the department said it received conflicting reports the house was vacant — and no injuries were reported.

(Source: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Then, on Wednesday, March 15, Clarksville Fire Rescue announced its investigators — with some help from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) — are looking for information about the incident.

If you know anything about Sunday morning’s house fire, you are asked to call Capt. William Keene at 931-472-3350, ext. 6391. You can also contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline, which is answered 24 hours a day, at 1-800-762-3017.

According to officials, if you provide information that leads to the identification of any arsonist, you could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.