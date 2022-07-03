CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person of interest has been taken into custody after police found a man shot to death inside a vehicle in Clarksville late Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ringgold Road just after 10:30 p.m. in response to a shooting call. According to Clarksville police, once officers arrived on scene they discovered a white male inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say the man was transported to Tennova Healthcare where he was pronounced deceased. Clarksville police believed the shooter was still in the area and set up a perimeter around an apartment building. That’s when a person of interest came out of the apartment, surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Clarksville police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time. The name of the victim will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

No other information was immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.