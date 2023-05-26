NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after three people were shot in Clarksville Thursday night.
The shooting happened in the Lincoln Drive area around 9:45 p.m.
Clarksville police said the three victims were taken to “different locations in Nashville for medical treatment.”
The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.