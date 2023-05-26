NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after three people were shot in Clarksville Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the Lincoln Drive area around 9:45 p.m.

Clarksville police said the three victims were taken to “different locations in Nashville for medical treatment.”

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.