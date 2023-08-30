CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An inmate went into labor and gave birth in the Montgomery County jail Sunday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported the inmate and the baby are in stable condition and under hospital care.

An inmate housed in a medical pod first notified a deputy of a medical concern at 11:31 a.m., according to MCSO. That deputy contacted medical staff, per protocol, and a nurse arrived within a few minutes.

The nurse reportedly conducted an assessment and left the cell to consult with additional medical staff. A Registered Nurse then arrived at 11:54 a.m. to conduct a follow-up assessment.

According to the sheriff’s office, the medical staff left the cell after the assessment but continued to monitor the situation and order additional medical tests. Deputies also reportedly continued to check on the inmate during this time.

A deputy responded to the inmate’s cell at 12:41 p.m. and found the inmate had given birth while in her cell. The deputy assisted the inmate while the jail medical staff and Emergency Medical Services were alerted. Medical staff treated the inmate on scene and then EMS transported her and her baby to the hospital.

The inmate and the baby are in stable condition and still under hospital care. A review has been conducted by MCSO and medical staff.