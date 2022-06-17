A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are investigating following a crash Friday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Ringgold Road.

Police say it involved a motorcycle and an SUV. There is no word on the conditions of anyone involved, but Fatal Crash Investigators are responding to the scene.

The northbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard are closed at this time. Traffic is being detoured onto Ringgold Road.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. There is no word on how long the road will be shut down.