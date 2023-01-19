CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles in Clarksville.
The head-on crash happened on Tiny Town Road, between Pembroke Road and Outlaw Field Road, at 2:49 p.m. Thursday.
Police say there are injuries reported in this collision. One driver had to be extricated from their vehicle.
There is no word on how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.
The roadway is closed as authorities work to clear the scene.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time being.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.