CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Injuries have been reported following a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Clarksville.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Madison Street, near Hillcrest Drive.

Madison Street was completely shut down as authorities investigated at the scene, but it has since reopened.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries or how many people were hurt, but Fatal Accident Crash Investigators have responded to the scene due to the nature of the injuries.

This is an active investigation.