‘I will always be there for him’: Community remembers young man shot and killed

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Crime in Montgomery County is mounting. Over the weekend, a balloon release was held for one of the latest victims of gun violence in Clarksville.

Costa Linsey, 20, was shot on November 21, on Greenwood Avenue. No arrest has been made in the case. However, those who love Linsey say they are still mourning his loss and are now relying on memories to keep him alive.

“I had just seen him earlier that day, and I usually tell him every day, every time I see him that I love you and to always be safe, and when I saw him that day, I forgot to tell it to him, and I feel so, so bad because I didn’t tell him just that one day,” said Amari Mullins, Linsey’s step-sister.

Linsey was shot multiple times and taken to Tennova Hospital, where he died a few days later. That day, forever in Although Mullins is his step-sister, she says blood couldn’t make them closer.

“I will always be there for him, always be there for him no matter what he’s going to be my brother,” explained Mullins.

Over the weekend, a balloon release was held in his honor, showing just how much Linsey was loved.

“You’re always going to be loved, and I wanted him to know how many people loved him, how strongly we loved him, how we felt. Just seeing how the community came together, for Costa, for Costa. So many balloons, just so beautiful,” said Mullins.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

“It’s just somebody I would have never thought would leave my life so soon, you know we are supposed to be growing old together you know.” Mullins said, “I just wish you know, things were different.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Goble at 931-648-0656 ext. 5323, or Detective Koski at 931-648-0656 ext. 5286. Callers can also remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward by calling the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit a tip.