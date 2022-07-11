CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a story about a case that’s gone cold, with just grainy surveillance pictures to show who police think hit and killed a man back in 2020 before driving away.

July 10, 2020, Lilburn Evitt’s family says he was walking to Bob’s Discount Convenience store on Providence Boulevard when he was hit and killed.

“The night before this happened, he came over. I should have made him stay, but I didn’t,” said Jimmy Evitts, Lilburn’s son.

Jimmy remembers spending time with his family, including his father, just one night before the incident. He told News 2 that he now avoids the area where his father died because it serves as a painful reminder.

“I mean you knew you hit something, come on now,” Jimmy said, as he spoke about how the suspect drove away after hitting his father.

That night, Jimmy explained his father was headed to get ice and planned to take it back to his home, located right behind the convenience store, when he was hit.

Jimmy said afterward, he learned that his father was left in the middle of the street for, “15 minutes because the guy said he went out there, and he was still alive. [It] could have been an accident; [It] could have been on purpose, we don’t know.”

Police shared photos captured the night of the incident. In them is what appears to be a car police say was involved in the crime.

“The evidence that we sometimes have isn’t always the greatest of evidence and in Evitts case, we had some grainy video, which was just some grainy pictures to try to see it. It happened at 11 o’clock at night,” said Scott Baubiean with the Clarksville Police Department.

Beaubien told News 2 that since the crime happened, the original detective assigned to the case has retired. Due to the grainy images from that night, the department is hoping a tip will crack open the case.

“Tips can be everything. Somebody out there knows what happened, and we just need those people to come forward and let us know. Share that information with us so we can investigate it.” said Beaubien.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The Evitts family told us they never plan on giving up hope. If you have information, call Clarksville Montgomery-Crimestoppers at 931-645-TIPS (8477).