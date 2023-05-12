CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday motorists are asked to find an alternate route through Montgomery County because of a vehicle fire that broke out along Interstate 24 East.
According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, multiple units are currently on the scene of the fire at mile marker 10 on I-24 East.
Officials said an RV was towing a vehicle when the RV’s engine caught on fire.
The department said the two occupants pulled the vehicles over and safely exited the RV.
Montgomery County EMS checked on the couple, but there are no reports of injuries.
Clarksville Fire Rescue announced at 11:23 a.m. on Friday, May 12 that Tennessee Highway Patrol closed all but one eastbound lane along that stretch of I-24 until further notice.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.