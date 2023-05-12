CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday motorists are asked to find an alternate route through Montgomery County because of a vehicle fire that broke out along Interstate 24 East.

According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, multiple units are currently on the scene of the fire at mile marker 10 on I-24 East.

(Source: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

(Source: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

(Source: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

(Source: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

(Source: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Officials said an RV was towing a vehicle when the RV’s engine caught on fire.

The department said the two occupants pulled the vehicles over and safely exited the RV.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Montgomery County EMS checked on the couple, but there are no reports of injuries.

Clarksville Fire Rescue announced at 11:23 a.m. on Friday, May 12 that Tennessee Highway Patrol closed all but one eastbound lane along that stretch of I-24 until further notice.