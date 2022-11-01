CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – I-24 westbound in Montgomery County is closed as authorities work to clear a crash involving two semi-tractor trailers.

Clarksville police said the crash happened on I-24 West near Exit 1. The westbound lanes have been shut down and traffic is being diverted at Exit 8. One of the trucks was hauling flammable material and the cab caught fire.

The driver was able to get out with from a Clarksville police officer and has since been flown to a Nashville hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

Clarksville Fire Rescue arrived on scene and was able to extinguish the fire without the contents of the trailer being affected.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.