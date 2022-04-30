CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are asking drivers to avoid an area of I-24 after an early morning crash resulted in a fuel leak.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Saturday morning in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near mile marker 2.4. According to Clarksville police, a vehicle struck a semi-truck which caused the semi to leak fuel from its fuel tank, creating a hazard.

At this time, traffic has been reduced to one-lane travel. Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene investigating the crash and asks the public to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

Clarksville police say minor injuries were reported in the crash but it remains unclear which driver was injured.