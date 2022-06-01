CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police warned the public Wednesday morning of two issues to be aware of in Clarksville – car burglaries and stolen guns.

The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said from January through May 2022, authorities responded to a total of 247 vehicle burglaries. Police said 39 of those vehicles had unsecured firearms that were stolen.

During that time, CPD also responded to more than 130 stolen vehicles. Officials said the vehicles were either left running and unlocked or left unlocked with the key inside.

“These types of crimes are avoidable and preventable, it only takes a minute to secure your firearms, secure your valuables, and lock your vehicle’s doors,” CPD Chief David Crockarell stated.