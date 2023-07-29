MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dozens of first responders spent Friday afternoon fighting a Montgomery County house fire, which created a massive smoke plume that was visible from traffic cameras.

Clarksville Fire-Rescue said several of its units, along with many units from Montgomery Fire Service, responded to the fire in the 400 block of Tylertown Road shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

According to fire officials, not only was the house 500 yards off the main road with a limited water supply, but the heat advisory proved challenging for crews.

According to Clarksville Fire-Rescue, there were more than 60 first responders at the scene, with personnel rotating in and out to rehydrate and recover as they battled the blaze.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire-Rescue)

Just before 5:30 p.m., the department announced on Facebook that units had brought the fire under control. An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.

Officials have yet to release an official estimate of the damages caused by the blaze, but they did post a number of photos on social media showing the house and multiple vehicles severely damaged.

However, the homeowner was out of town when the fire broke out. There are no reports of injuries resulting from the fire.